Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 20,187 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,187 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA ILCB traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,870. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $925.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.