Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,726 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $147.62. 604,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.30. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

