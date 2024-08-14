Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 784 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sysco by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Sysco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,674,000 after buying an additional 62,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its position in Sysco by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 206,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

