Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,973 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $68,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,978. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.05. 4,775,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.