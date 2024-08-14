Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $1,842,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 669.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFRD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.95. 23,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,267. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $114.63.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

