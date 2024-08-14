Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Update

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 813.2% from the July 15th total of 154,400 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Webuy Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBUY traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 826,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Webuy Global has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Get Webuy Global alerts:

Webuy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.