Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 813.2% from the July 15th total of 154,400 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Webuy Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBUY traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 826,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Webuy Global has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Webuy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.