Wedbush Comments on Fortinet, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Fortinet in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.
Fortinet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $71.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
