Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $102.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.57. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,505,000 after acquiring an additional 731,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after buying an additional 261,708 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 72,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $4,595,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

