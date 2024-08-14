Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.8143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 5.9%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

