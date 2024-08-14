Wedmont Private Capital Invests $127,000 in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 101,430 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,425,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,761,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sotera Health by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 363,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $17.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

