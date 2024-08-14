Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 587.7% in July

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 587.7% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EOD remained flat at $4.80 on Wednesday. 61,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,251. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 32.8% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

