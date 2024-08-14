Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 587.7% in July

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 587.7% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE EOD remained flat at $4.80 on Wednesday. 61,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,251. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.