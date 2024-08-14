West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
West Shore Bank Price Performance
WSSH remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Wednesday. West Shore Bank has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.
West Shore Bank Company Profile
