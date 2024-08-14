West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

WSSH remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Wednesday. West Shore Bank has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

