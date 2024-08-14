William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. Sells 10,412 Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beyond Trading Down 6.3 %

BYON stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Beyond, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $425.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.70.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond in the second quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Beyond during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Beyond during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

BYON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

