William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Update

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 35,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WMPN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 2,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 million, a PE ratio of 129.89 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

William Penn Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

