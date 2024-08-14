Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the July 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 59.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Windtree Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,093. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

