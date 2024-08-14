Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) vs. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Head-To-Head Review

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet -3.30% -1.87% -0.10% Wintrust Financial 17.02% 12.71% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HomeStreet and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25 Wintrust Financial 0 2 10 1 2.92

Earnings and Valuation

HomeStreet presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.81%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $117.85, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than HomeStreet.

This table compares HomeStreet and Wintrust Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $149.95 million 1.83 -$27.51 million ($2.13) -6.83 Wintrust Financial $2.34 billion 2.57 $622.63 million $9.67 10.08

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HomeStreet pays out -18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. HomeStreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats HomeStreet on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services. Its loan products include commercial real estate (CRE), multifamily, construction and land development, owner occupied CRE and commercial business loans; and single family, home equity, and other loans. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking. It serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company operates through branches and ATMs. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; other specialty finance services; equipment financing through structured loan and lease products; and property and casualty premium financing; as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, such as trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.