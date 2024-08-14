WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 31,911 shares.The stock last traded at $58.73 and had previously closed at $58.74.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

