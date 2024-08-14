WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.75

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIYGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

