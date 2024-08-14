Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Update

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 785,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.22.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Woodward Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Woodward by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $1,416,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after buying an additional 197,125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,258. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Woodward has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

