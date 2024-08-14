Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Update

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Workspace Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS WKPPF remained flat at $6.18 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $7.13.
About Workspace Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workspace Group
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.