Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Update

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Workspace Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WKPPF remained flat at $6.18 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

About Workspace Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.