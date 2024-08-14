XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of XPEL in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for XPEL’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. XPEL had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. XPEL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on XPEL

XPEL Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $45.07 on Monday. XPEL has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,614,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,657,000 after buying an additional 737,094 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.