Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Xylem were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.49. 790,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,021. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.11. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile



Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

