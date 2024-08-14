XYO (XYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.36 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $65.36 million and approximately $460,468.89 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,938.40 or 1.00168908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007664 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00478947 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $536,969.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

