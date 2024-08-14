Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Y-mAbs Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 135,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,236. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
