Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) versus GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Financial Analysis

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yoshiharu Global and GEN Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 65.62%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $9.21 million 0.56 -$3.04 million ($3.40) -1.24 GEN Restaurant Group $195.29 million 1.32 $8.41 million $0.18 44.17

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and GEN Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GEN Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -33.01% -92.09% -22.00% GEN Restaurant Group 0.56% 2.76% 0.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats Yoshiharu Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

