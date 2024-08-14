Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Upgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $3.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,581.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 152.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 399,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.