Zentry Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.80 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Zentry has a market cap of $102.21 million and $5.80 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zentry alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,481,622,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,792,316,294 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,481,622,842.81472 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01704777 USD and is up 6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $7,240,342.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zentry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zentry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.