Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Raised by M&G Plc

M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $266,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after buying an additional 484,151 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.