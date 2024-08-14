zkSync Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $429.02 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market capitalization of $429.02 million and approximately $45.71 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, zkSync has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.11466403 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $72,048,404.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

