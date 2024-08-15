10,118 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.87. 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.