11,000 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.78. 1,470,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,705. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

