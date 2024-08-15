12,665 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 163,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHX traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 130,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,494. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

