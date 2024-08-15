139 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.50. 3,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

About RenaissanceRe



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.



