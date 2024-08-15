180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 114,496 Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) by 225.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,496 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VOC Energy Trust were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 100,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000.

VOC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

