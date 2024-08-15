180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 209 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,265 shares of company stock valued at $32,066,359. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Trading Up 2.6 %

AN traded up $4.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.82. The company had a trading volume of 175,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $197.18.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.