180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,036 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,914,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after buying an additional 688,987 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,286,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,829,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,064,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 2,568,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

