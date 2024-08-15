180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 579.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $5,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.95. 29,044,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,469,615. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,793,795.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,174 shares of company stock worth $9,528,693. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

