180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,372,000 after purchasing an additional 452,536 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after purchasing an additional 659,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,863,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $51,860,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE HOG traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.