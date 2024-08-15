180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in PayPal by 4,024.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.94. 12,948,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,517,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

