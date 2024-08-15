180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $99.20. 2,757,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,248. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

