180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Relx by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 608,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,287. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

