180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $54,283,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,992,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $27,554,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,079,000 after buying an additional 767,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $16,588,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Up 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 1,454,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,328. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KD shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

