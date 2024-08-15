180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 4,800,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $744.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Bumble from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.74.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

