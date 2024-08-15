180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in XPeng by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,343,000 after purchasing an additional 624,926 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,993,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in XPeng by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,336,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $26,047,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Daiwa America raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $12.70 to $11.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.49.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPEV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,903,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,969,805. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.76. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

