180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 28,374,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,127,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.86. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America upped their target price on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

