180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. Invesco LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $236.77. 3,897,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,617. The company has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $238.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,807 shares of company stock worth $21,412,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.41.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

