180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,911,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $74.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

