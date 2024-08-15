180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.19. 1,428,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,792. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.60.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.