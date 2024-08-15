2,620 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $165,057,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after buying an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $43,973,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:APP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.58. 3,520,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,350 shares of company stock worth $34,147,941 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.