3,000 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after buying an additional 672,872 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,689,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,774,000 after purchasing an additional 111,480 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,357,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.24. 233,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,612. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

